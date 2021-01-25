“I’m Fulani but it makes no sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021” Adamu Garba writes

Adamu Garba has given his opinion on the topic of open grazing in Nigeria.

The former presidential aspirant tweeted: “I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021. Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers. By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase. Govt should step forward & clear this out.

“I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land. All lands in Nigeria, including forests belongs to some entity, FG, SGs, LGs, Company’s or individuals. Thus no land can be used without proper authorization.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulanis, who decided, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth & power, but forget to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation. The rich Fulanis must come together & get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old…