Israel bans all passenger flights in and out of country to curb COVID-19 spread

Israel is banning all passenger flights in and out of the country for two weeks to curb the coronavirus spread and prevent variants from getting among its population

The announcement came after Israeli police clashed in a number of cities with ultra-Orthodox protesters resisting the coronavirus safety rules.

Authorities are struggling to enforce COVID-19 requirements, including social distancing, in ultra-Orthodox communities throughout the country, contributing to one of the world’s highest rates of infection, Associated Press reported.

In Isreal, infection rates remain high, with an average of over 8,000 new cases reported every day.

Late on Sunday evening, the Israeli Cabinet approved measures to all passenger flights in and out of the country with exceptions for humanitarian travel such as for a funeral or for medical patients.

The order still requires parliamentary legislation to be made lawful and will last until the end of January, according to Prime…