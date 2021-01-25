Man curses Governor Makinde as he shares video from scene of an alleged Fulani herdsmen attack he survived with his family (video)

A Nigerian man who identified himself as Olarewanju a.k.a St. Larry has shared a video from the scene of an alleged Fulani herdsmen attack he survived with his family.

The man who placed curses on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state in the video and also praised Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho, alleged that there is an express in a bush surrounding the scene of the alleged attack.

He also showed cars that suffered damages in the attack which took place around Okitipupa road in Ondo state.

Popular Twitter influence, @YemieFash who shared the video wrote;