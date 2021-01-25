Man mourns his 3 siblings who died after a truck rammed into their mother’s shop in Ondo (graphic photos)

It was a black Saturday on Jan, 23, as a truck rammed into stores, killing traders and students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Nigeria.

Of the deceased, three are said to be siblings. A relative to the 3 dead siblings has gone on Facebook to mourn them.

The dead siblings are Oluwaseun Ojinni (aka Pope), Ben Ojinni (aka Benayo), and Seun Ojinni (aka Topmost).

According to their relative Ojinni Charles, Oluwaseun Ojinni just got married not up to a month ago and his wife is expecting a baby.

Course mates and friends have also been mourning the dead on Twitter.