Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

By
Headliners
-
2


Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

A man who was declared missing after going hiking with a group in Nasarawa has been found dead.

 

Friends and family members took to Twitter early on Sunday, Jan 24, asking for help in finding a man named Stephen Tikya.

 

They explained that he went on a hiking trip with a group to Farin Ruwa Waterfall in Nasarawa state on Saturday, Jan 23, and didn’t return home.

 

Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

 

Unfortunately, a friend returned to Twitter hours later with horrible news.

 

“It’s so unfortunate His body has been found. Thank you so much guys,” a friend who had announced him missing wrote.

 

Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR