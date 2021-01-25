Missing man, Stephen Tikya found dead after going hiking with friends in Nasarawa

A man who was declared missing after going hiking with a group in Nasarawa has been found dead.

Friends and family members took to Twitter early on Sunday, Jan 24, asking for help in finding a man named Stephen Tikya.

They explained that he went on a hiking trip with a group to Farin Ruwa Waterfall in Nasarawa state on Saturday, Jan 23, and didn’t return home.

Unfortunately, a friend returned to Twitter hours later with horrible news.

“It’s so unfortunate His body has been found. Thank you so much guys,” a friend who had announced him missing wrote.