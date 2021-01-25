There are many bastards amongst us

Vector has raised an alarm of agencies exploiting and underpaying older models in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the rapper, who recently finished working on a music video with older models featured in it, discovered they were allegedly paid N9,000 each by their agency for the project.

He also said one of the women told him they were paid N4, 000 a few days ago by their agency for a job they started at 8 am and finished at around 7 pm same day.

According to the rapper, they budgeted more than tens of thousands of Naira for the older models to be part of this new project, and averagely they are meant to be paid N50,000 each.

He also questioned the agency’s decision to allegedly pay the older women such an amount of money and compared them to corrupt politicians.

Watch the video below.