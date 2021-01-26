1430 new cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC says 1430 fresh cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, January 25.

According to statistics released by the agency, Lagos recorded 744, the highest for the day.

Plateau recorded 100 fresh cases while Oyo recorded 77 new cases. The FCT recorded 75 fresh cases while Nasarawa 74 new cases.

Other states with fresh cases include Katsina-48, Edo-42, Kano-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-34, Ogun-33, Kwara-32, Niger-28, Ebonyi-27, Kaduna-26, Borno-12, Yobe-10, Ekiti-5 and Gombe-1.

Nigeria now has 122,996 confirmed cases of the viral disease while 98,359 patients have so far been successfully treated and discharged. Sadly, 1,507 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states below