DSS officials allegedly beat police officer to death in Osun

A police officer attached to the Osun State police command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has allegedly been beaten to death by officials of the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

The deceased, who was serving at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo, died on Sunday afternoon, January 24, at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, where he was being treated after the beating.

It was gathered that Corporal Rauf reportedly had a quarrel with the DSS officials, who later invited him to a joint in the town on Thursday, January 14.

When he got to the joint, the DSS officials were said to have descended on him with objects like rods and sticks. They beat him into coma and left him unattended to.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story but declined further comments.



