Graphic: Suspected kidnappers terrorizing Benin-Auchi expressway apprehended (video)





Suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing Benin-Auchi Expressway have been apprehended. While one was shot dead, the other who was beaten to a pulp identified himself as Babangida. Guns were also reportedly recovered from the suspects.







