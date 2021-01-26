‘I have full faith in her’- Husband of teacher, 35, accused of having s3x with 15 year old schoolboy, tells court





The husband of a teacher accused of repeatedly having sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy has told a court their marriage was as “strong” as ever.

Daniel Barber, 38, said his relationship with his wife Kandice Barber was fine even though she is facing trial for straddling the boy in a car then having sex with him in a field in woodland.

Mr Barber, a delivery driver, says he never had any problems in his marriage even though his wife struggled to conceive at the time of the alleged sex acts with the boy.

According to him, he had “full faith” in her.

A jury has already convicted his wife of sexual communication after she sent him a video of her masturbating with sex toys but Mr Barber speaking to Amersham Law Court on Monday, January 25 said he was unaffected by Kandice Barber’s conviction.

Instead he said the video had never been produced so he believed his wife’s denial .

Kandice Barber, 35, of Wendover, Bucks., denies three counts of causing or inciting a…