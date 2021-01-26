



A video of a pastor warning his members against falling under the anointing and breaking the church properties has gone viral. In the hilarious video, the clergyman warned his church members that they will henceforth start paying for any item they break whenever they fall under the anointing. Watch the viral video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post If you fall under the anointing and you break anything, you will pay – Pastor warns his church members (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji