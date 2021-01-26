I’ve found love and I’m ready to give marriage a chance for the third time

Interior decorator and hotelier, Ehi Ogbebor who made headlines few days ago after the media broke news of her romantic affair with Chairman of Lagos state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Worker, MC Oluomo, has affirmed that she has found love.

In an interview with BBC pidgin which she said took place in December 2020, Ehi stated that she has found love and is ready to give marriage a chance for the third time.

According to the hotelier, her two older kids will soon be going to the university and her little daughter needs other siblings to play with. She added that though she’s been unlucky with marriage, whoever she decides to date is nobody’s business.

Watch the video below……