Naked man seen strolling through London

A naked man was seen strolling through central London.

People were left shocked when the naked man was seen walking towards Bloomsbury Square Gardens “completely unphased” by stares on Sunday afternoon, Jan 24.

When a passerby asked why he had no clothes on, he is said to have replied: “I just took my clothes off to wash myself” before continuing his walk.

Onlookers later spotted him running past the British Museum.

A witness named Catherine, 22, said she turned around on Great Russell Street to “notice a stark naked man walking down the road” at around 3.45pm.

Speaking to MyLondon, she said: “One man stopped him and asked why he was naked to which he casually replied ‘I just took my clothes off to wash myself’ and carried on walking.

“My friend called the police who said the museum security had already called it in, then asked for a description of the man.

“Once he walked past the museum he started running and we lost him.

“A few minutes later a…