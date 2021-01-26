Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa set to return to Premier League with West Brom

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa is set to return to the Premier League with West Brom to help the struggling side as they look to avoid relegation.

The former Leicester City striker, 28, is wanted by Sam Allardyce on a short-term deal after he became a free agent following his exit from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

West Brom have reportedly requested a UK visa for Musa and he is expected to arrive on Wednesday January 27, for medical tests. Should all go well, he will sign until the end of the season.

Speaking on Monday, West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce confirmed his interest in signing Nigeria captain who is expected at the club on Wednesday.

”We’ve had many other players on the radar, many abroad, but we’ve not been able to secure that particular player yet,”Allardyce told a news conference.

“He’s not here yet. He’s a person of interest and when he arrives we will alert everybody and let them know.”

