Woman claims her dad tried to run her over with his car to avoid paying child support, even after DNA test proved she was his

A number of Twitter users are sharing better stories about their experiences with their father and some are quite shocking.

One said her dad tried to run her over with his car when her mother took him to maintenance court which mandates necessary financial contributions to the care, upbringing and development of children. Another said she was born premature after her father poisoned her mother when she was pregnant with her.

One disclosed that her father quit his job just to avoid paying for her maintenance fee as mandated by the maintenance court.

Below are more stories.