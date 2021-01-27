300 female soldiers deployed to Kaduna-Abuja highway in first female officers internal security operations

300 female officers have been deployed to Abuja-Kaduna highway as part of measures to curb the menace of banditry and kidnapping along the road and other surrounding communities.

While this is the first time female officers are being deployed for internal security operations, their role will be to complement the existing operations along the highway and the environs.

The female officers have been drafted into the Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army which is currently carrying on a special operation on the Kaduna-Abuja general area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who spoke at a ceremony to welcome the first batch of 100 female officers and handing over of their residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army in Kaduna state, expressed hope of deployment of more soldiers to the Abuja-Kaduna highway consolidating the successes recorded so far.