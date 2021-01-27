Federal civil servants asked to work from home

Federal civil servants on grade level 12 and below have been directed to work from home following the increased cases of Coronavirus recorded in the country.
In a circular dated January 26 and addressed to the office of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, clerk of the National Assembly and Permanent Secretaries, the Head of Civil Service Folasade Yemi-Esan said the decision was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
It read;
“Further to the Circular, No. HCSF/3065/Vol.1/47 dated 22nd December 2020, on the above subject; and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, all officers on GL 12 and below are to continue working from home till end of February, 2021.
“It is important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention…
