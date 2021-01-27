Federal civil servants asked to work from home

Federal civil servants on grade level 12 and below have been directed to work from home following the increased cases of Coronavirus recorded in the country.

In a circular dated January 26 and addressed to the office of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, clerk of the National Assembly and Permanent Secretaries, the Head of Civil Service Folasade Yemi-Esan said the decision was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It read;