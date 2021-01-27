He just felt it was time to have fresh blood and fresh ideas- Femi Adesina speaks on President Buhari’s appointment of new service chiefs

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the President felt it was the best time to rejig the security system, input fresh blood and fresh ideas hence his decision to appoint new service chiefs on Tuesday January 26.

Adesina said this when he appeared on Channels TV this evening. He dismissed claims that the former service chiefs were relieved of their jobs because of the demands by Nigerians.