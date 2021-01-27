He just felt it was time to have fresh blood and fresh ideas- Femi Adesina speaks on President Buhari’s appointment of new service chiefs

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the President felt it was the best time to rejig the security system, input fresh blood and fresh ideas hence his decision to appoint new service chiefs on Tuesday January 26.
Adesina said this when he appeared on Channels TV this evening. He dismissed claims that the former service chiefs were relieved of their jobs because of the demands by Nigerians.
“I don’t think it is a matter of right or wrong. it is just a matter of doing what is best for the country at the best time. It will not be right to say one side was right or one side was wrong because the President even in the statement we issued, also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contribution to engendering a safer country.
That shows that by and large, he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it was time to rejig the system; have fresh energy, have fresh blood, have fresh ideas” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji