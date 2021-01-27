Hisbah arrests ‘organizers’ of sex party in Bauchi

About 6 youths accused of organizing sex orgies and fomenting trouble in Dolam village, in Tafawa Balewa local Government Area of the state have been arrested by the Bauchi state Hisbah.

The suspects identified as Abdurrauf Kabir 25, Dabo Yusuf 26, Abdurrazak Isah 24, Habu Umar 27, Yaron Nuhu-Maikaji 30, and Abdurrashid Shehu 31 who allegedly planned using a primary school building in the area for the sex party, were accused of organizing disco parties locally called Gwaidu, during which they lured young girls into illicit sexual relationships and at times forcefully.

Malam Aminu Idris, the permanent commissioner in-charge of Hisbah and Sharia implementation said the suspects were arrested after they were alerted.

Their parents were summoned and they were all counselled alongside the culprits, and made to sign an undertaking against repeating the offence.