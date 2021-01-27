



Odion Ighalo has confirmed his departure from Manchester United, posting an emotional farewell post on Instagram.

The Nigerian forward joined the club on a short term loan spell in January 2020 from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenua, before the club extended his stay in Manchester for another six months.

In his 23 games for the Red Devils, he scored five goals.

Having signed Edinson Cavani, the former Watford man became surplus to requirements at Palace and has now left the club.

Ighalo a childhood United fan, found a place in United fans’ hearts for his work ethic and his pride at wearing the famous red shirt.

He became the first Nigerian player to play for Manchester United’s senior team.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end,” he wrote.

“But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club.

“It was indeed an honour I will forever cherish and be grateful…