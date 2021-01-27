President Buhari meets newly appointed service chiefs (photos)

President Buhari on Wednesday January 27, met with the newly appointed service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Recall that after the sack of the service chiefs was announced yesterday January 26, President Buhari named their replacement as follows; Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Here are photos from the meeting today;