Two month old baby dies after mom slams his body on sharp objects three times





A two month old baby boy has died after he was rushed to the Hospital on Sunday after his mother assaulted the infant in a Midtown homeless shelter, leading to her arrest.

The baby’s mom, Alyssa Owens called police on Sunday afternoon, January 24, after her son Antonio Diaz fell unconscious inside their room at the Candlewood Suites Hotel on W. 39th St. at Ninth Ave.

Medics rushed the infant to Mount Sinai West hospital but little Antonio couldn’t be saved.

The baby didn’t have any obvious visible injuries when cops responded to her 911 call. But as they investigated, detectives learned Owens, 24, assaulted the baby shortly before he was found unconscious.

She allegedly slammed the baby’s small body into a hard object three times.

Police have now arrested Owens and charged her with three counts of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Upgraded charges will be filed against Owens once an autopsy shows exactly how Antonio died, police officials said.