



BBNaija stars, Tochi and Princess have ignited dating rumours after being spotted getting cozy together. The duo who were spotted laughing as they snuggled, also smoked together. Watch the video below….. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaija stars Tochi and Princess spark dating rumours after being spotted getting cozy together (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji