Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation ‘for flouting Italy’s Covid rules’ to celebrate girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘under investigation’ after flouting coronavirus rules to take his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a trip to a luxury ski resort to celebrate her 27th birthday.

The Portuguese striker, who was rested for Juve’s 4-0 Coppa Italia win against SPAL on Wednesday night, took his girlfriend to the resort of Courmayer, 93 miles from Turin, crossing the borders between Piedmont and Valle D’Aosta for a two-day trip despite Italian Covid regulations stating that travel between cities is banned.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, they stayed in the five-star Le Massif hotel that would have been officially closed and were also recorded during a snowmobile ride around the Alpine sights of Val Veny.

The report claims that the pair have not been fined, but the video showing them in the resort on social media was taken down immediately.

Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have now returned to Turin following their…