Former Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawlings laid to rest (photos)

The remains of former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings, have been laid to rest.

Rawlings was buried with full military honors on Wednesday, January 27 after a state funeral that was attended by Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo and representatives of world leaders.

Late Rawlings died in November 2020. He was 73-years-old. He held power twice in Ghana, first as a military ruler and later as elected president.

See more photos from his funeral below

Photo credit: AFP/agendakobby