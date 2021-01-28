Full list of countries on the UK’s quarantine ‘red list’

The UK has released a new ‘red-list’ of high risk countries in a bid to keep mutant strains of coronavirus from spreading further.

Travellers from the destinations on the red list will have to quarantine for 10 days in Government sanctioned hotels, or other suitable accommodation.

Foreign citizens in the red-list countries are already banned from entering the country, while British travellers coming from countries in the red list will be escorted directly from the airport to their rooms, where they will have to pay a bill of around £1,500 for their stay.

In a bid to stop unnecessary travel out of the country, Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs today, Jan 28, that Britons would be sent home from airports and ports if they could not prove their trip was “essential”.

She told the Commons: “It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day.

“And today I am announcing further action to strengthen the health measures we…