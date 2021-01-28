More Chibok girls escape from Boko Haram captivity

Some of the Chibok girls who were abducted and held by Boko Haram insurgents since 2014 have reportedly escaped.

A parent told Daily Trust that some of them were contacted by officials handling the girls disappearance and that the affected parents might be invited to Maiduguri on a later date.

Halima Ali who was married off to a Boko Haram commander under the instruction of the insurgents’ leader Abubakar Shekau few months after their abduction from their boarding school in Chibok, is believed to be one of the escapees.

It was gathered that after the news broke, friends and family members trooped to the family house of Halima to congratulate the family on the good news.

Secretary of Chibok Parents Association, Lawal Zannah also disclosed that he was informed that some of the girls had escaped but is yet ascertain the number.

Zannah said;