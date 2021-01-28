NAS inducts first female president, Professor Braide

The Nigerian Academy of Science on Thursday, Jan 28, inducted its first female president, Professor Ekanem Ikpi Braide.

Braide, who is the 19th President of the Academy, is the Academy’s first female President in its 44 years of existence.

Professor Braide, a professor of Parasitology/Epidemiology was a member of the national committee that achieved the laudable feat of guinea worm eradication in Nigeria.

In July 2010, Professor Braide was honoured by the President of Nigeria with the award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) for her contribution to disease control in Nigeria.

She was nominated by the Minister of Health to serve in the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Health Sector Response (MEACoC-HSR).

She also served as Vice Chancellor, Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, Nigeria (2004 to 2009) and as Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia, Nigeria (2011 to 2016).

She is currently the…