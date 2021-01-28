Wendy Williams shades her ex-husband’s alleged mistress on her show (video)

Wendy Williams took a swipe at her ex-husband’s alleged mistress on her show.
During the “Hot Topics” segment of her show, Wendy shared a clip from the documentary film “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” Which is set to follow the premiere of “Wendy Williams: The Movie” this Sunday on Lifetime.
While introducing the documentary film, Williams took a moment to throw shade at her ex Kelvin’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.
It was the first time she’d called out her ex-husband’s alleged mistress by name on her show, and she didn’t stop there.
“Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!” Wendy Williams said before sipping from her mug.
She then added: “Getting out of my car … with my money.”
Wendy then appeared to name-drop the baby her ex-husband allegedly had with his supposed massage therapist girlfriend of many years.
“Good morning, Journey,” Wendy said, adding: “She’ll be almost three– I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.”
Then, with a…
Source: Linda Ikeji