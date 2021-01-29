Buhari writes National Assembly for confirmation of new Service Chiefs





President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly to seek the confirmation of the recently appointed service chiefs.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Babajide Omoworare, days after some Nigerians including lawyers pointed out that the appointment of service chiefs is not complete without it passing through the national assembly.

The letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was dated January 27. Read the full statement by Mr Omoworare below;

BUHARI SEEKS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY’S CONFIRMATION OF SERVICE CHIEFS President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the Service Chiefs to the National Assembly and has sought for the confirmation of the said appointment by the Senate through his letter to the Senate President dated 27th January 2021. This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 Laws of the Federation of…





Source: Linda Ikeji