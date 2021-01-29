Malta Guiness Celebrates The Can-Do Spirit of Nigerians with Mini TV Series

Following a successful 30 years Anniversary celebration, Malta Guinness Africa’s No. 1 premium non-alcoholic, adult, malt drink, aired an inspiring 6-part mini-series titled, Malta Journey to Greatness. The biopic is one of numerous exciting activations to showcase core brand values of spreading goodness, energy, and fueling the CAN-Do spirit of Nigerians.

Journey to Greatness follows the motivating stories of Nigerians who defied odds and excelled in their chosen fields. The series spotlights the career journey of these talented individuals and highlights their trials and truths, as well as the significant role Malta Guinness played in their growth, development and career.

Exciting actress, Chy Nwakanma was the star of the pilot, with follow-up episodes centered around Malta KOB Challenge winners, Tope Olowoniyan and Jide Onyegbile; multi-talented creative, Toyosi Opanubi; superstar entertainer, Bright “Basketmouth” Okpocha, and Comedian Xtreme before ending with on a…