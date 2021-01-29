Nigerian photographer recounts how he was robbed in broad day light in Lagos





A Nigerian photographer, Pipeloluwa, has shared the story of how he was robbed of his money, N55, 000, in broad daylight in Lagos state on Thursday January 28.

Pipeloluwa shared the story on his Twitter handle. It reads;

”Man, I was robbed today. Broad daylight and I couldn’t even do anything. I was so helpless, I’m so sad and destabilized rn. Hate it sm here! I couldn’t get my client’s job done last week cause I was really sick and was admitted at the hospital. I explained to them and they were kind enough to let me deliver the following week. I decided to do it today, the frame shop doesn’t accept transfer cause I think they have issues w their account or stuff so you have to pay cash. I went to withdraw at the nearby Wema bank and on my way back to the street where I parked my car to pick up my hard drive, some guys on bike accosted me. They were saying “give me the money” and initially I wanted to struggle with them but the second guy at the back brought out a…





Source: Linda Ikeji