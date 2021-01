Speak for yourself.

Nothing to be proud of about here.

Not the country, and certainly not the people.

I should be proud of tribalistic and primitive people who burn thieves and have their hand in your pocket at every chance? Nope.

Plus the army and police brutes who use civilians to shine. Smh.

This country is the graveyard of everything good.

Admit it or don’t, it won’t change the fact that it’s the truth.

