Rivers varsity security officer accused of abducting and raping 16-year-old girl at gunpoint

A 60-year-old staff in the security department of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Rumulomeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been accused of abducting and defiling a 16-year-old girl.

It was gathered that the accused identified as Mgbechi Wekwea abducted the teenager at gunpoint and raped her because of her mother’s refusal to marry him.

According to Mrs Edwin Kindness, who is a widow, Mr Wekwe had asked for her hand in marriage but she later opted out of the marriage deal because she was no longer comfortable with his character.

The widow alleged that the man threatened to kill her for opting out of the marriage deal and accused her daughter of being the reason.

Mrs Edwin alleged that on January Wednesday 13, 2021 Mr Wekwe with some boys abducted her daughter at gunpoint in front of her work place at Aluu, Ikwerre local Government area at about 6:00pm and took her to Rumuakunde in Emohua LGA where she was raped.

Mrs Edwin…