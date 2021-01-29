Transgender Nigerian, Miss Sahhara slams Victoria Inyama for saying Bolu Okupe shouldn’t have made his sexual orientation public

Miss Sahhara has slammed actress Victoria Inyama for the comment she made after Bolu Okupe came out as gay.

 

Victoria reacted to Bolu’s revelation by telling him that he “didn’t need to announce it.”

 

Miss Sahhara hit back, telling Victoria that she needs to get an education if she’s advocating for gay men to keep quiet about their sexuality.

 

Miss Sahhara added that she’s even more appalled because she heard Victoria has a degree in Social Psychology yet she has no idea how best to handle such a situation.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

