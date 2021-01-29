US donates over $325,000 worth of equipment to Nigeria Police to combat Boko Haram





The United states has donated equipment valued at over $325,000 to the Nigerian Police Force.

The donation was made by the office of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) of the United States Embassy, to help the country in it’s fight against terrorism.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Public Affairs Section, said the equipment help in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“INL Director James Jewett presented the equipment to the Commissioner of Police Akeera Yunuss Mohammed, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu at the function. The equipment will be transferred to the Mobile Patrol Division of the Nigeria Police Force officers assigned to Borno State.

“For the 500 officers of the Mobile Police Force currently serving in the state, INL provided bulletproof protective vests and bulletproof helmets, goggles, and 20 ballistic shields. A tent, mosquito nets, first aid boxes,…