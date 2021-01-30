‘Carry thyself with dignity’ – Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo tells women as she condemns the viral silhouette challenge

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has condemned the viral x-rated silhouette challenge.

In a post on Instagram, the singer urged women not to follow every trend online, but instead carry themselves with dignity.

She also asked women to desist from imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around them and be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit as she quotes the bible (Romans 12:2 ).

The singer wrote: “Dear women, you don’t have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth.. this is why you are different. “

“Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE.”

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think. This will empower you to discern God’s will as you live a beautiful life, satisfying and perfect in his eyes.

Romans…