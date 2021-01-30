Former Future Awards Co-founder, Emilia Asim is dead

Emilia Asim has sadly passed away.

The former Red Media partner and Future Awards Co-founder passed away yesterday, January 29.

The company she headed, AML Media, announced her death a few hours ago but her cause of death was not made known yet.

Emilia who was in her 30s, was a brand strategist and had worked with many brands, media and non-governmental establishment.

Emilia created AML Media 10 years ago after ending her partnership with Chude Jideonwo and Debola Williams of Red Media.

May her soul rest in peace, amen.