I’m the one who fed your two left legs in the Big Brother Naija house

Ka3na has replied her fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi, after he pretended not to know her.

Recall, the beef between the pair started from the Big Brother House over kitchen duties.

During a question and answer session with his followers today, Tochi ignited his beef with Ka3na as he pretended not to know who she was.

After a follower asked Tochi: “Are you cool with Ka3na and why aren’t you following each other?” He responded: “Who is Ka3na?”

Ka3na has now been forced to respond with a savage reply.

In a tweet, she wrote: “KA3NA” IS SHE WHO FED YOUR TWO LEFT LEGS IN BBN HOUSE (Remember Now) OH! WHO YOU COULD NEVER TALK TRASH IN HER FACE… RESPECT THEY SAY IS RECIPROCAL!