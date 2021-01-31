Etinosa questions the African definition of a strong woman

Etinosa took to Instagram to question the African definition of a strong woman.

She said that when Africans talk about a strong woman, they are referring to women willing to endure sufferings, maltreatment, and disrespect.

She questioned why successful women, breaking barriers while refusing to be disrespected or maltreated are not the ones referred to as strong women.

She said: “There’s one nonsense thing that they do in this society that I don’t like. It’s as if they use to measure the strength of a woman, they use to measure the virtuousness of a woman by the suffering that she can endure.”

She went on to give examples of women considered strong in Africa.

She added in the caption: “The definition of ‘strong woman’ in this our African society needs to improve TBH byyyeeeeeee.”

Listen to what she had to say in the video below.