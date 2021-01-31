If you’re against Eastern Security Network, Receive sense’





IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has come out to address those who are against the formation of the Eastern Security Network.

The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is a regional security force and a paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), based in the Igbo part of Nigeria.

Upon the formation of the ESN, Kanu stated that the group was necessary to protect Igbo natives and farmers from attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Some critics have faulted the creation of the security outfit, saying it’s just a pretext for a military wing of the IPOB aimed at insurrection and secession, but Kanu and his supporters claim the group is no different from the Islamic police in the North and Amotekun in the South West.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, January 30, Kanu stated that anyone who is against the ESN should ‘receive sense.’ He wrote;

“If you’re against Eastern Security Network, who will stop Fulani herdsmen & their allies in the Army/Police from murdering/raping…