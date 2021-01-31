INTERPOL arrest two Kano based suspects for international child pornography

Operatives of the Nigeria Police INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, have arrested two Kano based suspects, Ibrahim Muazzam Mohammad Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umar, for engaging in international child pornography.

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a trans-border/international child porn syndicate which sexually abuse and take undue advantage of underage girls and disseminate the video recordings of the illicit sexual act on an international social media Whatsapp group chat known as “Pervertidos”, owned and managed by a Brazilian called Adriana.

“Their arrest followed intelligence received from the INTERPOL NCB, Brasilia. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: three (3) mobile phones and a Laptop computer. Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the Police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage…