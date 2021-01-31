Nigerian Army disbands legal team, pulls out of Lagos judicial panel investigating Lekki Tollgate Shooting

The Nigerian Army has disbanded its legal team and also pulled out of investigative hearing of the Lagos State Judicial Panel investigating the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

Making the announcement on Saturday January 30 after more evidences backed claims of Nigerian soldiers shooting peaceful protesters at the tollgate, a member of the army counsel, S.N. Agwhe notified the Panel of Akinlolu Kehinde, head of the army legal team submitting a memo about the disbandment.

Agwhe said;

“We do not have any further mandate to represent the army in any subsequent proceedings.”

The panel chairman Doris Okuwobi who commented on the development warned the Nigerian army that they can’t claim denial of fair hearing when the panel submits its findings to the government.

This is however coming after Doctor at Reddington Hospital testified to treating victims from the #EndSARS protest with bullet wounds on October 20, 21…