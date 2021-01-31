Oyo State Govt seeks information to locate Nigerian student reported missing in Turkey

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters to Oyo State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, has drawn attention to a Nigerian postgraduate student, Jamiu Adebayo Adekunle, who has been declared missing in Turkey since 2020.

The missing student from Iseyin, Oyo State, graduated from the University of Ilorin and then proceeded to Uskudar University, Istanbul, for his Master’s degree.

Speaking to journalists, Sarumi-Aliyu disclosed that the parents of the missing person had written a letter to the state government through the Diaspora Matters office, seeking assistance to find and return their son home safely.

In the letter written and signed by Jamiu Adebayo’s parents, they explained that before their son got missing, he usually contacted them from time to time before the global outbreak of covid-19.

The father, Mr Muraina Adekunle in the letter said;

“My son, Adebayo, graduated from one of the prestigious universities in Nigeria before he proceeded to…