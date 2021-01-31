Randy lawyer caught on Zoom stripping naked and having s3x during court hearing (video)

A Peruvian lawyer is now facing an investigation after being caught stripping naked and having sex during a Zoom court hearing.

The viral footage showed the lawyer who has now been identified as Hector Paredes Robles stripping off and sitting on his chair, before the naked woman was seen in the video straddling him.

The incident reportedly took place during virtual remand hearing organised by a court in Pichanaki in the central Peruvian region of Junin on Tuesday January 26.

Judge John Chahua Torres who presided over the virtual hearing, described Hector Paredes Robles as a branded a disgrace to his profession and summoned a police officer as a female aide tried to alert Paredes Robles that his sex session was being watched and recorded on a public live feed.

Ruling on the case as the lawyer who was expected to defend one of the detainees held after an operation against an organised crime gang was still having sex, Judge Torres said;