After a hiatus, The Onyeka Nwelue Show, an Original Linda Ikeji TV, is back with a second season.

Executive produced by Linda Ikeji and Ugochukwu “TerryTheVoice” Odenigbo, the new edition is produced by Mmamello Matake and directed by Dan Akinlolu.

In the first episode of the second season, the talk-show host, Nwelue, speaks to South African filmmaker and writer, Lidudumalingani Mqombothi about writing, race, xenophobia and filmmaking.