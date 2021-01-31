Waje loses patience with a follower who asked her to ‘stay one place’ and stop posting photos of ‘men’

Waje lost patience with a follower who commented on her post when she showed off a male friend.

The singer, while celebrating the male friend named Kizito on his birthday, shared a photo she took with him and showered him with encomium.

A follower commented, writing, “Waje abeg you don dey confuse my enemies nor be me. Stay one place make we know who we won ship you with. Yesterday Hassan today na Kizito.”

And Waje responded: “I understand you are joking and maybe if this was yesterday I’ll laugh but seriously cut it out. You either wishing him happy birthday or not commenting.”