We should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the south and middle belt

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called for a ban on the movement of cattle from north to the southern part of the country and the middle belt.

The Kano state Governor who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state alongside other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, expressed hope of this stopping the clash between farmers and herders in the country.

Ganduje also disclosed that they are constructing a settlement for herders in a forest near Kano’s border with Katsina.

He said;