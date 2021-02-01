Buhari’s government has never clamped down on the media

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has stated that the Buhari-led administration has never clamped down on the media.

Appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday February 1, Adesina countered allegation of government shutting down an online news platform, Peoples Gazette.

He further described the online news platform as a “paper that lies every day. He claimed it has told lies against him and several other people.”

Adesina said;