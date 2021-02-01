Hospitality redefined as Spanish Kingdom Resort/Annex Opens

Hospitality will never be same again in Imo state capital Owerri, as the tastefully furnished Spanish Kingdom Resort/ annex comes alive.

You were left astounded at the sight of Spanish Kingdom hotel Owerri, a taste of the luxury Spanish hospitality at its best in Nigeria, then wait till you experience the beauty that is Spanish Resort.

With strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Spanish Kingdom Resort/annex located at No.6 Spanish Kingdom Avenue, off Owerri–Onitsha Road, first of its kind in the southeastern part of Nigeria, boasts of new sets of 2bedroom Serviced apartments, a semi-indoor pool, blissful ambience of the natural lush green garden, exclusive VVIP Lounge, Five Star Gym ,Tennis Court, and well fortified security network.

Home to captains of industries,Top Politicians,Movie stars,International Footballers and top players, Spanish Kingdom Resort/annex is the new hospitality hub in the eastern heartland Owerri.